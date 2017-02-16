Announcements – February 17, 2017

BERLIN — The following represents a collection of announcements received at this paper for local student achievements.

•Stephen Decatur High School seniors David Mitchell, Jackson Pielstick, and Ian Waggoner have been named Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 competition by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. •The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently sponsored two essay contests in area schools. The American History essay contest was open to all fifth through eighth grade students in a public, private or parochial school, or those who are home schooled. This year’s topic was “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks.”

A panel of judges comprised of DAR members and nonmembers selected the following chapter winners: fifth grade, Ava C. Skorobatsch, Pocomoke Middle School; sixth grade, Natalie Marie Canham, Berlin Intermediate School; seventh grade, Pranay Sanwal, Worcester Preparatory School; and eighth grade, Claire Williams, Worcester Preparatory School.

•Trevor Beachboard of Bethany Beach, made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

•Megan Rush, a marketing major from Salisbury, has been named to the Butler University Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

•McDaniel College recently announced its Fall 2016 Dean’s List in recognition of students’ academic excellence. Local students named include Megan Mary Mitchell, Honors; Heather Michelle Nicolle, High Honors; Monica Genelle McInerney, Highest Honors; Abby Holland Keen, Honors; and Hannah Rose Honick, High Honors.

•Area students named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester were Madison Bacon, Norma Brasure, Claire Brown, Megan Brown, David Chan, Michelle Curtis, John Douds, Courtney Gray, Allison Holcombe, Rashel Holland, Steven Lobo, John McCahan, Matthew McGuigan, Zachary Meyer, Rose Rinker, Amanda Roadarmel, Austin Roadarmel, Holly Schilling, Angelina Seeney, Madison Thune, Andrea Wade and Caroline Wetzelberger.

•Approximately 2,253 students have made the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University including Chloe Maykrantz, a junior majoring in communication, and Cassidy Remmell, a junior majoring in graphic design

•Colby-Sawyer College has named Nitesh Lama of Ocean City to the fall 2016 Dean’s List for academic achievement. Lama is majoring in accounting and is a member of the class of 2018.

•Jacksonville State University congratulates Satchel Goodrich of Fenwick Island, Del. for being named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

•Jamison Huovy Donohue from Salisbury was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2016 semester.

•Katie Hofman of Berlin was named a distinguished scholar (all grades of 90 or above) during the fall term at Mercersburg Academy.

•Thomas Albert of Berlin, a sophomore Electrical Engineering major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

•Liberty University has announced that Mark Anthony DiBuo, a 2015 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, made the Dean’s List. He is currently a sophomore majoring in History.

•Daniel Winters, of Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marine science during December commencement exercises at Coastal Carolina University.

•Ilnur Azizov of Ocean City graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree during Chadron State College in December.

•Dara Pappas, a senior psychology major at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

•At the 149th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, Berlin residents Lauren Martin of Berlin received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management and Susan Trimble received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

•Kelli E Kuharich of Selbyville was named to The University of Alabama’s Dean’s List.

•Daniel Wilson, former student at Snow Hill Intermediate School and now a fifth grade student at Chrisfield School, received a first place award from the National Garden Clubs, Inc. in the sculpture division. His entry of an Eagle sculpted from a tin can won first place at the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland level and went on to place first at the National Garden Clubs, Inc. level.