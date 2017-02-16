Art League Of Ocean City Awards Cash Prizes To Winners Of “Home” Themed Art Show

The Art League of Ocean City awarded cash prizes to winners of the “Home” themed art show at the Ocean City Center for the Arts earlier this month. Pictured, from left, are show judge Leslie Belloso, Art League President Marian Bickerstaff, second place winner Debbi Dean-Colley, third place winner Hannibal Lee and first place winner Fred Sponseller.