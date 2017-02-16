Art Teacher To Present Lecture

Rebecca Tittermary

BERLIN – Worcester Prep Lower School Art teacher Rebecca Tittermary was once again selected to present a lecture in a session titled “Utilizing Technology to Bring Museum Experiences to Students,” at the 2017 National Art Education Association (NAEA) Convention, in New York on March 2-4.

She will co-present with art teacher Jennifer Moore from the Darlington School in Georgia and museum educator Justina Yee from the National Gallery of Art. The presentation is one of 784 sessions selected out of a record number of 2,263 applications to participate in the Convention.

Their lecture will focus on a project inspired by the National Gallery’s special exhibit “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing.” In addition to video conferencing with the National Gallery, students from WPS have been collaborating with the Darlington School students via FaceTime to study Davis. The students then emulated Davis’ style as they created works of art they exchanged between their sister schools.

Last March at the 2016 NAEA Convention in Chicago, Tittermary, along with co-presenters Moore and Yee, presented a lecture in a session titled, “Leading From Multiple Viewpoints: Integrating Studio, Art History, and Museum Best Practices.” The NAEA Convention is the world’s largest art education convention to showcase leadership, professional contribution, advancing research and practice in visual arts education.