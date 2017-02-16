Berlin Chamber Planning Education Seminars

BERLIN – A social media seminar will mark the start of a new series of educational sessions to be hosted by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the chamber will partner with the Town of Berlin to host the “Social Media for Business” seminar at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services. The 8:30 a.m. event will be the first of several seminars the Berlin Chamber of Commerce will offer this year.

“We have talked about how we can give back to our members in previous chamber meetings, and these seminars really are an optimal way to do that,” said Cate Nellans, president of the chamber. “We’ve had speakers at past ‘business after hours’ meetings and this is an extended take on that where members can ask questions and hopefully get more out of them for their businesses.”

At the social media seminar, Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director, and Harrison Albert, the chamber’s administrator, will provide attendees with a variety of tips on how best to use social media to promote their businesses.

“We’ll start with the basics,” Wells said.

According to Wells, the town’s merchants have various levels of social media expertise. She’ll try to tailor her presentation so that it benefits those who have no knowledge of platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well as those who are already using social media to some extent. Albert will discuss the use of hashtags and email marketing.

Wells says attendees who might need additional guidance on using social media can set up an individual appointment after the session. She’s hopeful that the town’s business owners will take advantage of the $10 seminar.

“I’m optimistic,” she said.

Wells praised the chamber’s plan to host a series of learning seminars in the coming year.

“Our businesses are hungry for education,” she said.

Nellans says that while they don’t have a set schedule yet, chamber officials would like to host one educational seminar a month. They’re currently looking for individuals interested in sharing information on topics relevant to small business owners.

“I have been in talks with the Maryland Department of Labor about their offerings of seminars on the changing laws that affect our small businesses and am really looking to hopefully make these a once a month occurrence for our members and non-members,” Nellans said. “We are looking for all variety of speakers to bring in, from motivational to finances and insurance.”

For more information on Tuesday’s seminar or future events contact the chamber at chamberinfo@berlinchamber.org.