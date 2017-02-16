Berlin Park Bathroom Project On Track

BERLIN – The installation of a permanent bathroom facility at Henry Park is still scheduled for this spring in spite of the re-bidding of the project.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council approved a proposal in the amount of $119,885 from Green Flush Technologies for the installation of a prefabricated restroom building for Henry Park. Town officials say the bathroom is now under production by the company and will be installed in the park this spring once town employees do necessary site work.

“We hope this time next year we’ll be doing the same for Stephen Decatur Park,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

After bidding last fall, the council initially agreed to approve a contract with Green Flush Technologies for $90,200 in November.

“When I contacted the vender, he realized he’d made an error in his bid,” said Mary Bohlen, the town’s administrative services director.

Because of that the town was forced to re-bid the project. When it did, Green Flush and Hunter-Knepshield (submitted by Sens General Contractors) responded. Though Green Flush Technologies’ bid of $119,885 was the higher of the two, town staff recommended it to the council.

In her report, Bohlen explained that Green Flush had proposed a concrete block foundation while the other company had proposed a pier-type foundation. The concrete, she said, would provide a longer life expectancy and would require less ongoing maintenance.

The council voted unanimously to approve the contract with Green Flush Technologies. Burrell, who initiated the push for permanent restrooms at the town parks, praised the decision. He said the effort stemmed from a visit to Stephen Decatur Park with his young granddaughter.

“It ruined our day trying to use that porta-potty,” he said.

While the contract with Green Flush Technologies is for $119,885, with the addition of site work by town staff the bathroom project is expected to cost $135,135. A Community Parks and Playgrounds grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will pay $95,285 of the cost.

Bohlen said the town had submitted another grant application in the fall in an attempt to get funding to install a restroom at Stephen Decatur Park. She said she expects to find out in August if the project is awarded a grant.