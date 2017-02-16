Decatur Girls Keep Rolling, Thrash WiHi 51-24

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team stayed on a major roll this week, beating Wicomico, 51-24, on the road on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in conference play and improve to 20-1 overall.

The Seahawks have now won 13 straight since falling to Thomas Wooten way back in the second round of the Governor’s Challenge on December 28. Since then, the Decatur girls have been perfect in Bayside Conference play, running off 13 straight to improve to 15-0.

The Decatur girls last week clinched the Bayside South championship and will play in the Bayside Conference championship next week against an opponent yet to be determined. With a pair of wins this week, including last Thursday’s 71-39 win over Kent County and Tuesday’s 51-24 win on the road against Wicomico, the Decatur girls have also locked up the top seed in the state 3A-East region tournament although the rankings and schedules for the state regionals have not yet been released.