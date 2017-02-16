Eight Worcester Prep Field Hockey Players Named To National Academic Squad

Eight Worcester Prep varsity field hockey players were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s National Academic Squad. Pictured, from left, are Ronnie Ferrell, Ava Schwartz, Regan Lingo, Eva Parks, Head Field Hockey Coach Katie Oxenreider, Kathleen Emche, Macayla Costleigh, Leigh Lingo and Hope Sens. Schwartz and Regan Lingo were honored as Scholars of Distinction.