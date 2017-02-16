Germantown School Community Heritage Center Accepts Proclamation Recognizing February As Black History Month

Germantown School Community Heritage Center representatives Gabe Purnell, front row from left, Tom Pitts, and Barbara Purnell accepted a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month from Worcester County Commissioner Vice President Diana Purnell and President Jim Bunting. Also pictured are, back from left, Commissioners Chip Bertino, Ted Elder, Joe Mitrecic and Bud Church