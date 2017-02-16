Golf Club Secures Equipment Grant

Examples of golf equipment that can be purchased with the $2,500 grant is shown. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ocean Pines Golf Club was recently selected to receive a $2,500 grant from the Middle Atlantic Professional Golfers’ Association Foundation.

The grant was awarded by the Professional Golfers’ Association Middle Atlantic Joint Player Development and Junior Golf Committees so that Ocean Pines can continue to grow the game of golf and introduce it to new players.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the golf programs at Ocean Pines, especially with our junior golfers. Registration in our golf clinics and camps continues to reach or even exceed capacity, so interest in the sport is definitely out there. This grant will allow us to purchase equipment to expand our programs and make them even more appealing,” Ocean Pines PGA Director of Golf John Malinowski said.

The grant was awarded specifically to purchase SNAG (“Starting New at Golf”) equipment, which features oversized clubs and balls and other teaching aids designed to simplify golf for those who haven’t played before as well as introduce a fun element for those already familiar with the game.

In addition to augmenting existing golf instructional programs, the SNAG equipment will allow Ocean Pines to offer new events.

“’We’re really looking forward to planning some SNAG outings and tournaments. Because the SNAG concept makes golf easy and fun, these events will help us engage golfers and non-golfers, adults and children alike,” Malinowski said.

Ocean Pines Golf Club is an 18-hole championship golf course and the only one on Maryland’s Eastern Shore designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. It is open to the public year-round and is also available for outings and tournaments.