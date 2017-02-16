Mallards Advance To ESIAC Title Game

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team continued a late season run with a 55-46 win over Holly Grove on Wednesday at home in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) semifinals.

The Mallards beat Holly Grove at home on Wednesday to reach the ESIAC championship game. The 55-46 win was the sixth straight for the Mallards and the seventh out of the last eight. The Worcester boys started the season alternating wins and losses and were 3-3 entering the Christmas break.

The Worcester boys split two games in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament, falling to Harford Christian before beating Mardela. Since then, the Worcester boys have gone 7-1 during the second half of the season, their only loss coming to Kent Island back on January 11.

Wednesday’s win propelled Worcester into the ESIAC championship game where they will face familiar rival Salisbury School at home on Friday. The two teams split two regular season games with the Dragons beating the Mallards, 45-39, way back on December 9 and the Worcester boys returning the favor with a 41-29 win on the road last Thursday. Worcester will be defending it ESIAC title on Friday. The Mallards beat Delmarva Christian, 50-44, in last year’s title game.