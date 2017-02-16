For their 100th Day of School Project, third grade students at Ocean City Elementary School collected canned goods for Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Middletown, Del. Above, Cullen Wilkins, Alex Zhao, Charlotte Haskell, Samantha Ruppert, Jamison Strawley, Kain Crossett and Juan Valenzuela Ibarra from
Mrs. Kara Dzimiera’s class are pictured.
OC Elementary Third Grade Students Collect Canned Good For Daily Bread Soup Kitchen
