Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Past Presidents Present Donation To Barry Berger Memorial

Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Past Presidents Arlan Kinney, left, and Stan Kahn, right, present the Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club donation for the Barry Berger Memorial to Vietnam Veterans Clubs of America Vice President Gerald Barron.  Berger is the only Ocean City native killed in Vietnam. His parents, the late Albert and Beatrice Berger owned and operated a clothing store in Ocean City. Kinney and Kahn are both Vietnam Veterans.