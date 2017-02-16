SD High School Engineering And Design Class Participates In 2nd Annual Eastern Shore Crab Boat Engineering Challenge

It’s not just about navigating computer programs in Stephen Decatur High School technology teacher Larry Ryan’s engineering and design class. This year, Ryan has actually steered several of his students into the nautical world of boat construction. They are participating in the 2nd Annual Eastern Shore Crab Boat Engineering Challenge. Pictured are Brianna Bowen, Destiny Dennis, Garrett Rites, Jeremy Novak, Lars Wyatt, Jason Hearne and teacher Larry Ryan.