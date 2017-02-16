Snow Hill Middle School Holds Heavenly Hats Spirit Week

Snow Hill Middle School (SHMS) held a Heavenly Hats Spirit Week in January. For just a $1 donation, students, faculty and staff had the privilege of wearing their favorite hats to school to raise money for the Heavenly Hats Foundation, an organization that has donated more than 3,200,000 brand new hats to cancer patients at hospitals and clinics around the United States.  Snow Hill Middle School’s Heavenly Hats event, organized as a community service project by Stephen Decatur High School senior Lexie Van Kirk, raised $264 to help patients in need of headwear for comfort, warmth, courage and strength. Van Kirk is pictured with SHMS students.