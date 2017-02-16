St. Pat’s Soccer Tourney Starts Next Weekend

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s 29th annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament returns next weekend with roughly 150 teams and hundreds of players from all over the region ready to converge on the resort for the start of the four-weekend event.

From modest beginnings 29 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. The 2017 tournament will feature over 150 teams competing in 12 divisions. The tournament gets underway next weekend with the under-18 boys’ and girls’ tournaments along with a new addition this year, an adult co-rec division.

The tournament will be held each weekend thereafter with different boys’ and girls’ age divisions competing, turning Northside Park into ground zero for indoor soccer competition throughout February and into March. The format will be pool play followed by a single elimination tournament to determine the champions in each division.

On the weekend of March 3-5, the under-12 and under-16 boys’ and girls’ divisions take the indoor soccer courts at Northside Park. The adult men’s and women’s tournaments will be held on March 10-12 and the tournament will conclude on the weekend of March 18-20 with the under-10 and under-14 boys’ and girls’ tournaments. On each weekend, games will be played practically around the clock at Northside Park with each weekend concluding with championship games in each division.