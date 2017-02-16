Stephen Decatur Junior Seahawks Wrestling Team Turns In Strong Performance At Maryland State Championships

The Stephen Decatur Junior Seahawks wrestling team turned in a strong performance last weekend at the Maryland State Wrestling Association championships at North County High School in Anne Arundel County. James Parana, Noah Reho and Peter Snyder each finished first in their respective weight classes, while Bryce Taranto finished fourth and Johnny Hoffman and Parker Intrieri each finished fifth. Also qualifying to compete in the championships were Logan Intrieri, Pierce Snyder, Blaine Taranto and Austin Guerreri.

