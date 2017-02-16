Things I Like – February 17, 2017

Blue sky winter days

The TV show, “This Is Us”

When generosity is on display

A dry sense of humor

Learning something from a church sermon

Waking up at home the first morning after vacation

When a real person answers the phone at a business

The rare times when my old dog’s puppy spirit comes out

Grilled shrimp tacos

Discovering new foods I like

Facebook memories of when my kids were much younger

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.