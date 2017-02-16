Things To Do Around Town – February 17, 2017

Feb. 17: Town Cats “Make And Take” Pottery Night Fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Ocean City Art League. Participants will make a pottery birdhouse for $40 per person. Refreshments for sale; bring your own wine. Sign up at the Ocean City Art League at 410-524-9433 or register online at www.art-leagueofoceancity.org, click on events.

Feb. 17: South Of The Border Night

5-8 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). $10 Fiesta Tray: Three tacos, one beef burrito, one small taco salad, cinnamon twists and drink. $7 Fiesta Tray: Large taco salad, cinnamon twists and drink; $5 Kids’ Fiesta Tray: Two tacos, cinnamon twists and drink. Tacos: $1; burritos: $2; drinks: $1; cinnamon twists: $1; small taco salad: $3; large taco salad: $5. Police/fire (EMS) and veterans: $2 off meal. 443-493-1048.

Feb. 17-19: Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Seaside Boat Show

Ocean City Convention Center. Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 410-641-6746.

Feb. 18: Kiwanis Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Menu: Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and tea. Eggs freshly made at the serving table. Adults: $6; children under 12: $3; children under 5 eat free. Purchase in advance by calling 410-208-6719 or purchase at the door. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 18: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Entry to the roast includes all-you-can-eat food including roast beef, fried chicken, raw and steamed oysters and endless beer and sodas. Dancing to a DJ. Tickets: $35, advance; $40, at the door. 410-352-5916.

Feb. 18: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Feb. 18: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

4-8 p.m. Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Cadets, 15th Street Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Includes spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, lemonade, tea or water, choice of dessert. Cost: $10; 5 and un-der, free. 410-726-7899. All proceeds benefit the cadet program.

Feb. 19, March 19: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk, juice.

Feb. 20: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Coffee at 9:30 a.m., meeting from 10 a.m.-noon. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Panel discussion with representatives from the NAACP and Stand Up For Racial Justice. 410-973-1021.

Feb. 20: Free Soup Social

Noon-3 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Tomato and chicken noodle soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, brownies, drinks, games, puzzles, crafts. Accepting donations. 443-493-1048.

Feb. 21: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. Third Tuesday of each month, American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. New renovations. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Feb. 22, March 1: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Feb. 22: Ocean City Parrothead Club Social

6-8 p.m. Bourbon Street on the Beach, 116th Street oceanside. All current members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to join the group and get into the Mardi Gras spirit. Food and drink specials, games and phun. ocphc@comcast.net.

Feb. 22, March 29: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Cash bar will be open 410-524-7994.

Feb. 23: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon/meeting at 11 a.m. Dunes Manor Hotel, 2800 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Speaker: Patty Jackson, director, Worcester County Board of Elections. Reservations: 410-208-0171 or gorpataddy@-aol.com.

Feb. 23-Feb. 24: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Feb. 23: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. First Uniforms Inc. (scrubs, lab coats, Dansko shoes, surgery caps). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Feb. 25: Support The Troops Soup Cook-Off

Come prove you make the best soup and support the troops, 1-4 p.m. American Legion Post #166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Open to the public. Ticket includes snacks, light food, soup for all, draft beer, soda and cash bar, 50/50s, musical entertainment by DJ Andy. Tickets: $10 prior to Feb. 25; $15 at the door. Contestant ticket: $5. 443-944-1607, lisa.anderson0214@gmail.com.

Feb. 25: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Music

4-6 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Spaghetti, homemade sauces, salad, breadsticks, desserts and beverages. Eat in or carry out. Proceeds to benefit the United Methodist Men ministry. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary will be The Island Boys, Southern gospel music. 443-880-8804.

Feb. 27: Life Line Screening

St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church. Pre-registration required. 1-888-653-6450. Receive a $10 discount and register by calling 1-888-653-6450 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com/community-partners.

Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20: Ocean City Power Squadron Boating Course

Ocean Pines Branch, Worcester County Library. Eight-hour course. Exam on March 20. Registration at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, all classes 7-9 p.m. Minimal $15 fee for the course and material. Middle school and high school students are free. 410-641-6535 or 410-641-8040.

Feb. 28: Pancake And Sausage Dinner

Youth fundraiser, 4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Cost: $7: adults; $5: ages 6-12; free: 5 and under. Eat in or carry out. 443-235-6761.

March 3: Star Charities Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Library. Anyone interested in joining this all-volunteer group is welcome to attend.

March 4: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Gun Bash

11 a.m.-6 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Chance at 27 guns, two crossbows, two ATV 4x4s and six cash prizes. Includes all-you-can-eat roast beef, fried chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and more. Tickets: $45. 410-352-5916.

March 7, 8, 9: Coast Guard Auxiliary Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course

Ocean Pines Library. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate awarded after successful completion of the course. Certificate required for those born after July 1, 1972, who wish to operate a boat in Maryland waters. Course highlights piloting in local waters, learning to tie nautical knots, foul weather tactics, marine maintenance and common medical issues that can occur while boating. Fee: $15. Register at 410-935-4807 or email CGAUX1205@Gmail.com.

March 9: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

9:30 a.m. Social half-hour, refreshments. 10 a.m.: Meeting at Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller, 41st Street, Ocean City. Speaker: Pharmacist from Rite Aid. Luncheon at Mio Fratello follows the follows the meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 11: Allen Historical Society Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m. Allen Community Hall, 26575 Collins Wharf Rd., Allen. Cost: $8/adults; $6/-children 6-12; free/children under 6. French toast casserole, sausage, bacon, eggs, fruit and beverage. Proceeds go toward restoration of Huffington/Pollitt house, future home of the museum. 410-546-2043 or oldjay@aol.com.

March 13: Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Girl Scouts, Chesapeake Council-Service Unit #7

5 p.m. DeNovo’s Trattoria, Manklin Creek Shopping Center, Ocean Pines. Door prizes, face painting by Susan Delaney. Tickets: Adults: $12; children: $5. Tickets: 410-641-7667 or 443-235-1019.

March 18: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Cash Bash

6-11 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Cash prizes every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m. Light fare, frozen drinks and beer included in ticket price. Cash bar available. Music by DJ Donnie. Grand prize of $1,000 announced at the end of the evening. $25 in advance; $35 at the door. 410-352-5916.

March 30: Stephen Decatur High School Job Fair

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Area vendors invited to participate in fair at the school. Stephen Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke students will be in attendance. Offers great opportunity to hire summer staff. Vendor signup at 410-641-2207 or mmtindley@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

March 30-31: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

March 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 31: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

May 12: Relay For Life Of North Worcester County

6 p.m. Frontier Town Campground, 8428 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Walking event for entire community to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer while honoring survivors and those lost. Purple is the color of hope. Show your spirit of hope by helping paint the world and the Worcester County community purple through Relay For Life. Form a team and fundraise; sign up for Cancer Survivor Reception and Lap; sponsor or make a donation; drop by and have fun (open to public 6 p.m.-midnight). 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.net; 443-366-5440, djthom421@gmail.com; 410-430-8131, jillelliott29@gmail.com.