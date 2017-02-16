Two Beach Boys Shows Announced

OCEAN CITY — The Beach Boys have been booked at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The feelings never get old when The Beach Boys roll out their timeless hits “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice, “California Girls” and many more chart-topping anthems of American youth.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American Band.

Few, if any acts, can match The Beach Boys concert presence, spirit and performance, and the OC Performing Arts Center is the perfect place to see them, offering an intimate setting to enjoy an evening of hits you won’t want to miss.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and will go fast. For tickets, visit the Ocean City Box Office located inside the Convention Center on 40th street, online at Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT. For more information visit www.oceancityconcerts.com