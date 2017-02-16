Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 17, 2017

In a precursor to American involvement in World War II, the Norwegian freighter “Olaf Bergh” ran aground about 60 yards off the beach at 94th Street on March 7, 1941.

The ship was hugging the coastline to avoid German submarines that were lurking offshore. The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Ocean City rescued the crew by means of a breeches buoy.

According to historian George Hurley, this was the last breeches buoy rescue ever made on the East Coast.

The ship remained stranded for several weeks until high tides from a storm floated her off.

Photo courtesy Dale Timmons