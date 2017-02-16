We Remember Those We Have Lost – February 17, 2017

Robert Edward Perkowski

BERLIN — Robert Edward Perkowski, age 69, died on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Northport, Long Island, he was the son of late Felix Perkowski and Carmela Buono Perkowski. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine (Genovese) Perkowski; daughter, Francine Brixner and husband Christopher of Hebron; son Jason Perkowski and wife Irina of Hebron; and brother, Philip Perkowski from Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his niece Melissa Perkowski and nephew Brian Perkowski and four grandchildren, Matthew Jason Perkowski, Jack Robert Brixner, Anna Marie Perkowski and Kyle Martin Brixner.

Robert enjoyed golfing, Nascar, New York Jets and spending time with his grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Carmen Tavis Straccione

OCEAN PINES — Carmen Tavis Straccione, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 11 2017.

Born in Media, Pa., he was the son of David and Carmella Straccione. He is survived by his wife, Cara Straccione; daughter, Mia Angelina Straccione; brothers, Anthony Straccione and his wife Melissa, David Wagner and his wife Debbie; sister, Lisa Straccione; sister-in-law, Sowathya Wagner; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Wagner.

Carmen’s true loves in life were his wife, Cara, and his daughter, Mia. He enjoyed spending his time with them near the ocean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Paul Jennings will officiate. A donation may be made in his memory to Mia’s college scholarship fund using the following account link: https://www.gofundme.com/mias-college-scholarship-fund. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.