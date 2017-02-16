Worcester Prep Holds Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

Students AStudents BThe Annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place in the Guerrieri Library at Worcester Prep on Feb. 6. It is tradition that seniors present the juniors with their rings along with a few insightful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. Left, from left, juniors Ethan Gaskill, Nic Abboud, Matthew Wilson, Porter Bunting and Josh Bredbenner show off different styles of their new class rings. Right are juniors Grace Nichols, Anna Engel and Colby Noble. Submitted Photos