Worcester Prep’s Winter Sports Teams Celebrate Senior Night

Senior Night WPS

Worcester Prep’s winter sports teams last week celebrated Senior Night with a pair of wins over visiting Delmarva Christian by the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams. Pictured above, the WPS boys’ varsity team seniors along with senior cheerleaders and team managers are pictured. Pictured from left to right are Isabel Dashiell, Macayla Costleigh, Allie Van Orden, Adam Pizza, Luke Buas, Patrick Petrera, Owen Nally, Tate Shockley and Julie Talbert.

