Worcester To Face Familiar Foe In Title Game

BERLIN- It’s only fitting Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team will face familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship on Friday.

The Mallards beat Salisbury Christian, 27-21, in the ESIAC semifinals at home on Wednesday to set up the third leg in what has been a familiar trilogy in recent years. It’s always special when Worcester Prep faces Saints Peter and Paul in any sport at any time of the year, but girls’ basketball has produced much of the drama in recent years.

This year, the Worcester girls beat the Sabres, 24-20, back on January 11 in the midst of a nine-game winning streak to start the season. The winning streak would hit 12 before Worcester faced Saints Peter and Paul again on the road on February 3. That’s where the Mallards’ unbeaten streak ended with a 40-30 loss.

The Sabres’ win leap-frogged them past Worcester in the ESIAC standings and set up yet another showdown in the conference championship game on Friday in Easton. Last year, the two teams split their regular season matchups and met again in the ESIAC title game, which was won by Worcester, 34-33, in the final seconds.