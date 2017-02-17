Local Uber Driver Charged With Numerous Area Break-Ins

FENWICK ISLAND — A Delaware Uber driver has been charged with multiple burglaries after a months-long investigation determined he was the common denominator in a series of break-ins at his patrons’ homes in the resort area.

The Delaware State Police (DSP), in partnership with the Bethany Beach Police Department, have arrested a Frankford man after the culmination of a six-month investigation into a series of residential break-ins in the resort area. The initial investigation began last August when DSP Burglary Unit detectives were able to link a suspect identified as Saddam A. Awadallah, 26, of Frankford, to multiple burglaries in Fenwick Island and Bethany Beach.

Through the investigation and numerous interviews, Awadallah, an Uber driver operating in lower Sussex County and the Ocean City area, was developed as the suspect. The investigation revealed Awadallah, operating a white 2004 Toyota Sienna van as an Uber driver, would transport patrons from their residences to local businesses and restaurants in the Ocean City and Dewey Beach areas.

Knowing his Uber passengers were away from their residences, Awadallah would allegedly double back to their vacant homes and steal various items. The incidents all occurred in a narrow time frame during the night while Awadallah knew the victims were away from their homes. During the burglaries, the suspect would snatch credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones, tablets, sunglasses and other valuable items.

On Monday, Awadallah was apprehended in Tennessee and extradited back to Delaware. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, 11 counts of theft and criminal mischief. Awadallah was arraigned before the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $31,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and it remains possible there are more victims that have not come forward. DSP detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim, or may have information about the crimes, to contact Detective T. Powell at (302) 752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via email at delawarecrimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword DSP.