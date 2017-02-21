Second Salvaged Location Coming To Berlin Soon

The new HOUSE by Salvaged business will take over the former home of Sea La Vie in Berlin. Photo by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – It all started with a new home and a can of paint. Now a Berlin couple is teaming up with business owners from a successful custom furniture store in Lewes to open a second location in downtown Berlin.

Corey and Andrea Canon, Baltimore-area natives and new residents to Berlin, are partnering with Brynn Byerly and Michelle Long, owners of the up-styling furniture store Salvaged, to open HOUSE by Salvaged at the former location of Sea La Vie.

The second location will be similar to the first, and will sell home décor, custom-painted furniture and Annie Sloan Chalk Paint.

The decorative paint, according to Andrea, is what brought the team together.

Canon, an insurance representative, and her husband purchased their home in Berlin three years ago and have since spent time decorating the space with furniture from Salvaged. In a recent visit to the store, the couple purchased a can of Chalk Paint to decorate furniture.

“My husband was very intrigued by the paint,” Canon joked, adding that they soon became obsessed.

Salvaged is the only nearby retailer of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, according to Canon, and people as far away as New York travel to Lewes to purchase the paint cans.

“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a store like Salvaged in Berlin?’” Canon said.

Soon, the building on Artisans Way, a favorite of Canon’s, became available when owners at Sea La Vie moved out to establish another store, Fathom, on Main Street.

After reaching out to the landowner and Long – Canon’s longtime friend – the vision soon became a reality.

“The idea for another location has always been on our mind, but time constraints have always held us back,” Byerly said. “We live a very hectic schedule and life, which makes it difficult to focus on anything else. Michelle’s friends, Andrea and Corey, who are permanent residents of Berlin, reached out to us as they thought Berlin could benefit from having a store like Salvaged in the area. Berlin became an option thanks to Michelle’s connection with Andrea and Corey. They love the vibe of shopping local and small town enthusiasts. To us, it felt very much like the small town vibe of Lewes that we have grown to love as well. It just seemed to make sense.”

In the course of one week, Canon said she and Salvaged owners agreed on the location, reached out to the landowner and secured the building.

“They thought the timing was right and we were all on the same page,” Canon said. “It all ended up being fate because several were interested in the property.”

The building, a cottage adjacent to Go Organic, is currently undergoing minor renovations to accommodate the store’s inventory. Canon said a renovated patio will now accommodate outdoor furniture and chalk paint workshops the store normally holds at the Lewes location.

“The new store will very much give off the atmosphere of our current store here in Lewes,” Byerly said. “We will specialize in custom painted furniture using the one and only Chalk Paint decorative paint by Annie Sloan and home décor. In this store, however, we will be less ‘coastal’ and mix in more raw wood and eco-friendly items.”

Canon said this will be the first store she and her husband have operated, and added that Corey will run the store on a daily basis.

“That is why we were so lucky to have Michelle and Brynn,” Canon said. “We are excited and hard workers who are dedicated to the success of the stores and are very interested in doing our part to tap into the tourism of Ocean City.”

HOUSE owners will hold a soft opening later next month to introduce themselves to the community before a grand opening slated for April 1.

“We are just super excited to be joining another local community that loves to support small businesses like our own” Byerly said. “When we all support each other, it keeps our local economies thriving. We hope that everyone welcomes us with open arms and that we can continue to make Berlin the ‘coolest town in America.’”