A Week In Business – February 24, 2017

New Doctor Welcomed

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced that Dr. Kieran Py has joined the Atlantic General Primary Care practice in Ocean View, Del.

Py will provide much-needed primary care to residents of Ocean View and the surrounding area. A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies, he volunteered with the Salybia Mission Project to provide basic medical care to residents in underserved areas for two years.

Py performed his clinical rotations at teaching hospitals in Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens, N.Y., and completed his residency in family medicine at Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.

“We are so happy to have Dr. Py join Atlantic General Health System,” said Jim Brannon, vice president of professional services. “With Dr. Socha’s departure last fall, the growing Ocean View community had even fewer primary care options. Dr. Py will be a great fit, and we hope to expand access with the recruitment of an additional physician soon.”

Recognition Announced

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Procurement Manager Catrice Parsons recently earned recognition from the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC) by obtaining the Certified Public Procurement Officer (CPPO) credential.

Parsons, who obtained this distinction by meeting high standards of proficiency in public procurement, is now among a select group of procurement professionals to be distinguished by this professional certification.

With substantial professional experience, procurement related coursework and superior examination performance, Parsons was one of 91 individuals to successfully complete the fall 2016 certification.

“It feels great to have earned this important designation that is recognized and respected in my profession,” Parsons said. “The strategies I learned while preparing for my CPPO were invaluable and I am excited to apply my knowledge to benefit the Town of Ocean City’s procurement process.”

Employees Want To Serve

WILLARDS — ASC&D Serves has recently formed as the employee-led philanthropic arm of Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (ASC&D).

ASC&D surveyed its team of employees on how to improve the culture and workplace. The executive team supported an employee-driven committee called ASC&D Serves to create and shape an initiative that reflects the heart of ASC&D employees.

For 2017, the team nominated and voted on three charities to partner with — Believe in Tomorrow, Coastal Hospice by the Ocean and the Worcester County Humane Society. Employees will be partnering with these charities throughout the year, sponsoring events, throwing fundraisers and participating in local activities. Additionally, the group will also be celebrating clients by spotlighting one client’s contributions to the community each quarter.

In addition, ASC&D Serves will be spotlighting one employee’s individual service each quarter.

ASC&D Serves is also accepting nominations for a charity or cause to receive a monthly $500 donation. January’s recipient was the Stephen Decatur High School After Prom Committee.

Agreement Announced

SALISBURY – Peninsula Home Care (PHC) and Peninsula Regional Medical Center are expanding their relationship in order to provide patients with an easier transition when it’s time to head home from the hospital. To that end, PHC has been named a “PRMC Preferred Provider” for home care, assuring patients that they will have access to a skilled nursing and therapy team at home that can provide the same level of expertise as the healthcare team who cared for them in the hospital.

When a patient leaves the hospital, they have a choice as to which home health care company will continue their care. This choice takes place during a time when the patient and/or their family members may be overwhelmed with the many critical healthcare decisions that must be made.

“Bringing two leading healthcare providers together makes the choice less stressful for patients, and allows them to be confident they are receiving expert care as they continue to recover at home,” said Dr. Peggy Naleppa, MS, MBA, FACHE, President/CEO, Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center. “Seamless coordination from acute to post-acute care is essential for patients recovering from injury, illness, or surgery or managing a chronic condition.”

Nancy Bagwell, area director of operations, Peninsula Home Care, added, “Our relationship with PRMC is vital when it comes to the overall picture of a patient’s health and well-being. We work cohesively to provide a continuum of care that will successfully transition each patient from the hospital to home, ultimately avoiding the revolving door back into the hospital.”

Bank Promotions

OCEAN CITY – Bank of Ocean City President and CEO Reid Tingle, along with the Board of Directors, has announced the promotion of five employees. Mary Webb, Christina Rogers, Lindsey Drew and Melissa von Bank have all been promoted to assistant vice president. Kim Mumford has been promoted to vice president.

Webb is a 1988 graduate of Stephen Decatur and has a total of 24 years banking experience with Bank of Ocean City. Webb is a certified ABA Small Business Banker. She is the manager of the Berlin office. Webb serves as the Historian for the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 123. Mary also has participated in Junior Achievement and served on the Selbyville Middle PTO.

Rogers joined the Bank in September of 2004 and is a 1994 graduate of Indian River. She is the manager at the West Ocean City office. She holds an ABA Small Business Banker Certification. She is active within the local community and serves as the vice president to the Stephen Decatur High School Band Boosters.

Drew joined Bank of Ocean City in April 2005. She is the loan department manager and works out of the West Ocean City office. Drew is a certified ABA Small Business Banker. Drew holds an Associate’s Degree in Business, which she earned from Wor-Wic.

Melissa von Bank joined the bank in September of 2006. She has over 20 years of management experience and has been active in the Bethany, Ocean City and Ocean Pines.

Mumford has been with Bank of Ocean City for five years. She is the human resources director. In the community, she serves as the online chair for North Worcester County Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society. She is past treasurer for Stephen Decatur Athletic Boosters and current treasurer for Friendship United Methodist Church.