Announcements – February 24, 2017

BERLIN — The following represents a collection of press releases about local residents.

•Some 38 Worcester County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 644 students who received 558 bachelor’s degrees, 85 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

Berlin area residents include Hilari Ashton, B.S., accounting; Kevin Barney, B.A., psychology; Caitlin Bartlett, B.A., communication arts; Paula Beachley, M.S.W.; Cara Carr, B.A., elementary education, magna cum laude; Janet Farley, B.A.S.W., magna cum laude; Nicholas French, B.A., political science, cum laude; Silviya Gallo, B.S., mathematics, summa cum laude; Lindsey Gilbert, B.A., history; Shane Kundell, B.A., environmental studies; Olga Lifanova, B.S., accounting, magna cum laude; Dzmitry Lobach, B.S., accounting; Keri Lombardo, B.F.A., magna cum laude; Evgeniya Monico, B.A., English; Kevin O’Malley, B.S., finance; Viktoriia Omelianchuk, B.S., accounting; Jennifer Pulliam, B.S., finance; Matt Rinaldi, B.S., marketing; and Steven Ruggiere, B.S., finance.

Newark area residents include Nicholas Barbely, B.S., exercise science; and Blaire Jackson, B.S., exercise science.

Ocean City area residents include Bryton Adkins, B.S., finance; Carly Bodolus, B.A., art, magna cum laude; Julia Buskina, B.S., accounting, cum laude; Roland Gerachis, B.S., marketing, magna cum laude; Inna Jevdokusina, B.S., accounting; Daria Martynova, B.S., accounting; Sarah Moskov, B.S., nursing; Alexa Pasqualine, B.S., community health, cum laude; Jamie Shrewsbury, B.A., English, summa cum laude; and Taylor Spong, B.F.A.

Pocomoke City area residents include Christy Cox, B.F.A.; Rachel Cross, B.A.S.W.; Julia Nguyen, B.A.S.W.; Courtney Dryden, M.E.D., curriculum and instruction; and Andranette Holden-Hall, M.E.D., reading specialist.

Other area residents include Adrienne Pie, B.S., nursing, of Bishopville; and Dawn Davis, M.E.D., educational leadership, of Snow Hill.

•Stevenson University’s Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students whose academic achievement is outstanding in each semester. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed 12 credits or more during that semester. Local students named for the last semester include Yi-Na Dong of Ocean City, Logan Thumma of Berlin and Kennedy Wells of Ocean City.

•Hard work in high school has paid off for Delmarva Christian School senior McKenzie Waide, of Selbyville, Del., who has been granted the Trustees’ Scholarship to study Healthcare Science at Alvernia University in the fall.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Logan M. Tull graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Tull is the son of Michael and Susan Tull of Pocomoke. He is also the brother of Christy M. Cox.

The airman graduated in 2014 from Holly Grove Christian School in Westover.

•Worcester Preparatory School senior Ava Schwartz of Salisbury, has been named a Finalist in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. As a Finalist, she is eligible to receive a National Merit Scholarship which will be awarded in April 2017.

About 1.5 million juniors entered the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. National Merit Finalist status places students in the top one percent of those taking the test.