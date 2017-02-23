Atlantic General Hospital Awards Registered Nurse Kelly Fox With DAISY Award

Atlantic General Hospital awarded the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing to Registered Nurse Kelly Fox at a recent presentation. Fox has worked in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at AGH for 11 years. This is her fourth DAISY nomination and her first DAISY award. Pictured, from left, are Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services; Fox; and Dr. Susan Andrews Medical Director of the ICU.