Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Raise Over $2,000 To Benefit Chefs For Habitat Event

To support President Don Bailey’s Celebrity Builder Campaign, the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) raised over $2,000 to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County’s annual Chefs for Habitat event. To reach Bailey’s $2,000 goal, CAR encouraged its members and the public to donate to Bailey’s online fundraising campaign and entered anyone who donated at least $25 into a drawing for a free ticket to Chefs for Habitat, compliments of the association. The winner of the drawing was Chuck Scott of TD Digital Printers in Salisbury. Pictured, from left, are Kelly Green of Mid-Atlantic Settlement Services, Mitchel Marriner of Universal Mortgage & Finance, Molly Hilligoss of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County, Larissa Luck of Universal Mortgage & Finance, Warren Miller of Paradise Energy Solutions and Jim Phillips of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County. Submitted Photos