Decatur Girls Fall In Bayside Title Game

BERLIN- After running the table in the Bayside Conference this season with a perfect 20-0 mark, Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team fell to north champion Kent Island, 61-48, in the conference championship.

The Decatur girls beat Kent Island in the Bayside championship last year, but the Buccaneers returned the favor on Tuesday with a 61-48 win over the Seahawks. Kent Island led 7-0 early, but Decatur battled back and took a 16-15 in the second quarter. Kent Island then went on a 15-1 run that spanned the rest of the second quarter and carried over into the third quarter that proved to be decisive.

Kent Island led 27-17 at one point in the third quarter, but the Seahawks battled back and cut the lead to six at 30-24 late in the third. That was as close as Decatur would get, however, as the Buccaneers pulled away for the 61-48 win. The loss could be a mere speed bump in the Seahawks’ larger plans for this season. The Decatur girls are the top seed in the state 3A-East Section II regional tournament and will face the winner of the first-round game between fourth-seeded Bennett and fifth-seeded Hammond at home next week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.