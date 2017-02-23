Decatur Wrestlers Capture Bayside Title

Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team last week captured the Bayside Conference championship for the first time since 2011. Pictured above, the happy team shows off its championship hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team captured the Bayside Conference championship for the first time since 2011 last weekend with several wrestlers placing in their respective divisions including four firsts.

The Seahawks finished first with 255.5 total team points. North Caroline was second with 218.5, while Easton finished third with 163 and Kent Island finished fourth with 158. The Seahawks placed nine wrestlers in the top three in their respective weight divisions including three individual conference championships.

At 113, Robert Kaminski finished first, topping Bennett’s Patrick Hugues in the championship bout. At 145, Andy McKahan finished first, topping Keith Blades of Wicomico in the final. For McKahan, the win represented a couple of milestones. The Bayside Conference championship was McKahan’s fourth and his win in the title bout was the 141st of his career, putting him atop the all-time wins list at Decatur, which has a storied history in wrestling.

At 220, Jian Joobeen finished first, beating Wicomico’s Isaac Lawson in the championship bout. At 285, Ean Spencer won the championship, beating Parkside’s Jose Vasquez in the title bout. At 120, Josh Lawson finished second, falling to Mardela’s Nasir Tucker in the title bout. Caleb Bourne also finished second at 195, falling to Alex Eaton of North Caroline in the championship.

Austin Miller finished third at 106, Lukas Layton finished third at 152 and Jacob Caple finished third at 160. Alan Means finished fifth at 182. Cade Solito finished sixth at 126 and D.J. Taylor finished sixth at 170.