First Goal Of ‘Unfinished Business’ Achieved

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team crossed its first order of “unfinished business” off the list on Wednesday, routing Kent County, 71-43, to claim the school’s first Bayside Conference championship.

Last year, the Seahawks tied Pocomoke for the Bayside South title and watched the Warriors go to the conference championship game after losing a coin toss. The Decatur boys then rolled through the regional playoffs and reached the state 3A final four before losing a heartbreaker in the state championship game.

As a result, the Seahawks began this season under the banner “unfinished business” and one of the major goals of the unfinished business campaign was achieved on Wednesday when the Seahawks rolled past Kent County in the Bayside Conference championship game.

Decatur got out to an early lead, survived a few mini-runs by Kent County in the second and third quarters and then rolled to the 71-43 win to claim the school’s first Bayside conference championship. The next order of unfinished business is a possible state championship and that campaign gets under way next week. The Seahawks are the top seed in the state 3A-East Section II and earned a first-round bye. They will face with winner of the first-round game between Bennett and Atholton at home on Tuesday.