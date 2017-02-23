Mallards Fall To Sabres In Championship

BERLIN- The third leg in another epic trilogy between the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity basketball team and rival Saints Peter and Paul last Friday ended with the Sabres upending the Mallards, 38-36, in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game.

Last year, Worcester Prep won the conference championship game, 34-31, in the final seconds. This year, Saints Peter and Paul returned the favor with another 38-36 thriller in the championship game in Easton last Friday. Worcester led 8-0 at the end of the first, but the Sabres went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to take a 10-8 lead.

Saints Peter and Paul led by as many as 10 points during the third quarter, but Worcester battled back to cut the lead to just five points at 26-21 entering the final quarter. In the fourth, the Sabres led 36-31 when Leigh Lingo scored a fast-break layup and converted the three-point play to cut the lead to 36-34 with under a minute remaining The Sabres converted a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 38-34. Worcester’s Madison Bescak scored a layup with the clock winding down to cut the lead to 38-36, but the Sabres were able to hold on for the 38-36 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.