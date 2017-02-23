Salisbury Jaycees Receive WeHeartSBY Non-Profit Award

by
Community C

The Salisbury Jaycees recently received the WeHeartSBY Non-Profit Award, sponsored by Remedy Church. The accolade was presented during WeHeartSBY’s second annual awards ceremony at Headquarters Live. Winners were selected via online ballot. Above, Salisbury Jaycees President Megan Batchelder, past Community Development Vice President Lacey Coleman and Chairperson of the Board Jess Kling accept the WeHeartSBY Award from Rance and Ryan Weaver of Remedy Church.