Seahawks Strong In Regional Swim Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swimming teams made a strong showing at the state 3A-2A-1A East Region meet this week with the boys and girls teams finishing near the top of the team standings to go along with several outstanding individual performances.

The Decatur boys’ team finished second overall among the 12 schools represented in the region meet. The Seahawks finished with 306 team points. Easton was first with 370 and Queen Anne’s was third with 248. The Decatur girls finished third overall among the 10 schools represented with 291 points. Queen Anne’s was first with 364 and Easton was second with 355.

On the boys’ side, in the 200 freestyle, Tucker Cordial was fourth and Richard Poist was fifth. In the 200 individual medley, Kevin Williams was fourth and Wyatt Sperry was seventh. Chase Deickman finished third in the 50 freestyle, while George Zaiser was sixth. Patrick Reid finished sixth in the 100 butterfly, while Zaiser was eighth.

In the 100 freestyle, Deickman was fourth and Dustin Berkey was sixth. Sperry finished fifth in the 500 freestyle. In the 100 backstroke, Berkey was fourth and Poist was fifth. In the 100 breaststroke, Williams was fourth and Reid was ninth. The Decatur boys also did well in the relays. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Berkey, Williams, Cordial and Deickman finished second. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Hunter Grunewald, Poist, Cordial and Zaiser finished second. In the 400 freestyle relay, Berkey, Grunewald, Cordial and Deickman finished second.

On the girls’ side, Abby Crisanti finished seventh in the 200 freestyle. In the 200 individual medley, Kiley Hamby finished fourth and Mikayla Denault finished fifth. Kirsten Graham finished sixth in the 50 freestyle, while Hamby was 12th. In the 100 butterfly, Fallon Brown was second and Jamie Ditzel was seventh.

In the 100 freestyle, Crisanti was sixth and Ditzel was 12th. In the 500 freestyle, Allison Hunter was third and Lilly Rakow was eighth.

In the 100 backstroke, Graham was third while Davina Graybill finished 10th. Allison Hunter was fourth in the 100 breaststroke, while Denault finished ninth. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Graybill, Hunter, Brown and Graham finished third. Graham, Crisanti, Brown and Hunter finished third in the 200 freestyle relay. Ditzel, Hamby, Denault and Crisanti finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.