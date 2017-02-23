Several Worcester Prep Students Winners Of 2017 Youth Author’s Contest

The State of Maryland International Reading Association Council Eastern Shore Chapter announced several Worcester Prep students as winners of the 2017 Young Authors’ Contest for short story or poetry:. Pictured, from left, are Paul “Jack” Townsend, third grade, first place short story; Pranay Sanwal, seventh grade, third place short story; Waverly Choy, eighth grade, first place poetry; Maria Deckmann, 10th grade, first place poetry; Kathleen Emche, 12th grade, first place poetry; Summer Walker, eighth grade, second place poetry; Riley Schoch, seventh grade, second place poetry; Racheal Rodimak, 11th grade, second place poetry; and Sumira Sehgal, seventh grade, third place poetry. Submitted Photos