Showell Elementary School Holds Heavenly Hats Spirit Day

by
Students G

Showell Elementary School held a Heavenly Hats Spirit Day on Feb. 8. For just a $1 donation, students had the privilege of wearing a favorite hat to school to raise money for the Heavenly Hats Foundation, an organization who has donated more than 3,200,000 brand new hats to cancer patients at hospitals and clinics around the United States. The event, organized by Stephen Decatur High School senior Lexie Van Kirk, pictured with students, and Principal Diane Shorts, raised $545.22 for the Heavenly Hats Foundation.