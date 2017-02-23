St. Pat’s Soccer Tourney Gets Underway

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s 29th annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament gets underway this weekend with roughly 150 teams and hundreds of players from all over the region ready to converge on the resort for the start of the four-weekend event.

From modest beginnings 29 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. The 2017 tournament will feature over 150 teams competing in 12 divisions. The tournament gets underway today with the early rounds in the under-18 boys’ and girls’ tournaments along with an adult co-rec division.