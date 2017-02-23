SU Alumni Association Presents Faculty Appreciation Awards To Four Professors

The Salisbury University Alumni Association presented Faculty Appreciation Awards to four professors during the university’s 91st-year Fall Commencement. Pictured, from left, are recipients Paula Morris of the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business; Dr. David Rieck of the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology; Dr. Laurie Andes of the Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel School of Education and Professional Studies; and Dr. Chrys Egan of the Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts.