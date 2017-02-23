Things I Like – February 24, 2017

by

Lunch on the West OC harbor

An organized desk

Pita chips and hummus

Exhausted children

Keeping things simple

Throwing away a to-do list because everything is crossed off

Positive thinkers

Watching the progress of someone else’s construction project

My kids’ school presentations

Sharing good news

CNN’s documentary, ‘The Eighties’

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.