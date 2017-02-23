Things I Like – February 24, 2017

Report Shows OC Crime Data Continuing Downward Trend OCEAN CITY — After 2015 set a 25-year low benchmark for crime rates in Ocean City, the figures dropped again significantly in 2016, according to the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) annual report released this week. OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro presented the annual crime report for 2016 to the Mayor and Council on Tuesday and… Read more »

Council Approves 'Game-Changer' Truck For Beach Trash Collection OCEAN CITY — Resort officials on Tuesday approved a complicated deal to create a hybrid, state-of-the-art trash collection truck called a "game changer" for how Ocean City collects the mountains of trash each night from the iconic blue barrels on the beach. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the purchase of a beach trash…

Second Salvaged Location Coming To Berlin Soon BERLIN – It all started with a new home and a can of paint. Now a Berlin couple is teaming up with business owners from a successful custom furniture store in Lewes to open a second location in downtown Berlin. Corey and Andrea Canon, Baltimore-area natives and new residents to Berlin, are partnering with Brynn…