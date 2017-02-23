Things To Do Around Town – February 24, 2017

Feb. 24: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

8 a.m.-3 p.m. First Uniforms Inc. (scrubs, lab coats, Dansko shoes, surgery caps). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Feb. 25: Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Featured will be oyster sandwiches, soups, hot dogs, baked goods and beverages. Author Bonnie Mae Evans, who grew up in Libertytown, will be present to sign copies of her newly published book, “The Trees Will Clap.”

Feb. 25: Support The Troops Soup Cook-Off

Come prove you make the best soup and support the troops, 1-4 p.m. American Legion Post #166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Open to the public. Ticket includes snacks, light food, soup for all, draft beer, soda and cash bar, 50/50s, musical entertainment by DJ Andy. Tickets: $10 prior to Feb. 25; $15 at the door. Contestant ticket: $5. 443-944-1607, lisa.anderson0214@gmail.com.

Feb. 25: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Music

4-6 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Spaghetti, homemade sauces, salad, breadsticks, desserts and beverages. Eat in or carry out. Proceeds to benefit the United Methodist Men ministry. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary will be The Island Boys, Southern gospel music. 443-880-8804.

Feb. 27: Life Line Screening

St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church. Pre-registration required. 1-888-653-6450. Receive a $10 discount and register by calling 1-888-653-6450 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com/community-partners.

Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20: Ocean City Power Squadron Boating Course

Ocean Pines Branch, Worcester County Library. Eight-hour course. Exam on March 20. Registration at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, all classes 7-9 p.m. Minimal $15 fee for the course and material. Middle school and high school students are free. 410-641-6535 or 410-641-8040.

Feb. 28: Pancake And Sausage Dinner

Youth fundraiser, 4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Cost: $7: adults; $5: ages 6-12; free: 5 and under. Eat in or carry out. 443-235-6761.

Feb. 28: Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Associations-Atlantic Coast Chapter

Lions Club, Airport Road, West Ocean City. Doors open at 7 p.m.; meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Speaker: All tackle manager John on new tackle and fishing equipment that the store sells along with tips on how best to use some of the equipment. A US Tow representative will also discuss services and member discounted rates. smitty3894@aol.com.

March 1: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out: $6. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

March 1: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

March 3: Star Charities Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Library. Anyone interested in joining this all-volunteer group is welcome to attend.

March 4: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Gun Bash

11 a.m.-6 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Chance at 27 guns, two crossbows, two ATV 4x4s and six cash prizes. Includes all-you-can-eat roast beef, fried chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and more. Tickets: $45. 410-352-5916.

March 5: New Hope United Methodist Church Homecoming

2 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Guest speaker/singer: Rev. Vicki Gordy-Stith. Dinner served immediately following the service. 410-213-2022.

March 7, 8, 9: Coast Guard Auxiliary Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course

Ocean Pines Library. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate awarded after successful completion of the course. Certificate required for those born after July 1, 1972, who wish to operate a boat in Maryland waters. Course highlights piloting in local waters, learning to tie nautical knots, foul weather tactics, marine maintenance and common medical issues that can occur while boating. Fee: $15. Register at 410-935-4807 or email CGAUX1205@Gmail.com.

March 9: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

9:30 a.m. Social half-hour, refreshments. 10 a.m.: Meeting at Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller, 41st Street, Ocean City. Speaker: Pharmacist from Rite Aid. Luncheon at Mio Fratello follows the follows the meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 11: Allen Historical Society Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m. Allen Community Hall, 26575 Collins Wharf Rd., Allen. Cost: $8/adults; $6/-children 6-12; free/children under 6. French toast casserole, sausage, bacon, eggs, fruit and beverage. Proceeds go toward restoration of Huffington/Pollitt house, future home of the museum. 410-546-2043 or oldjay@aol.com.

March 13: Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Girl Scouts, Chesapeake Council-Service Unit #7

5 p.m. DeNovo’s Trattoria, Manklin Creek Shopping Center, Ocean Pines. Door prizes, face painting by Susan Delaney. Tickets: Adults: $12; children: $5. Tickets: 410-641-7667 or 443-235-1019.

March 18: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Cash Bash

6-11 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Cash prizes every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m. Light fare, frozen drinks and beer included in ticket price. Cash bar available. Music by DJ Donnie. Grand prize of $1,000 announced at the end of the evening. $25 in advance; $35 at the door. 410-352-5916.

March 19: Showell United Methodist Church Homecoming

2 p.m. Showell United Methodist Church, 10115 Pitts Rd., Showell. Speaker: Courtland Cropper (who grew up as part of the Showell congregation). Music by King’s Ambassadors. Meal to follow. 757-824-2280.

March 24: Bull And Oyster Roast

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Raw and steamed oysters, oyster fritters, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, beer and lots more. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Gun raffle: $10/ticket. 410-352-5757.

March 29: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Cash bar will be open 410-524-7994.

March 30: Stephen Decatur High School Job Fair

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Area vendors invited to participate in fair at the school. Stephen Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke students will be in attendance. Offers great opportunity to hire summer staff. Vendor signup at 410-641-2207 or mmtindley@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

March 30-31: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

March 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 31: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

March 31: Taco Night

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Beef, Chicken and fish tacos, beans and rice, guacamole dip, salsa and chips. $10/adults; $6/children under 11. 410-251-5490.

April 8: Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Vendors needed. $15 per table or two tables for $25. Breakfast sandwiches available. 443-880-6966.

April 12: LGBTQIA Teen And Adult Night

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Join the LGBTQIA Family. The group offers support, a safe environment, understanding, information, education, reduces isolation, increases socializations and open discussions. Second Wednesday of each month. 410-629-0164 or linda.creighton@maryland.gov.

May 12: Relay For Life Of North Worcester County

6 p.m. Frontier Town Campground, 8428 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Walking event for entire community to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer while honoring survivors and those lost. Purple is the color of hope. Show your spirit of hope by helping paint the world and the Worcester County community purple through Relay For Life. Form a team and fundraise; sign up for Cancer Survivor Reception and Lap; sponsor or make a donation; drop by and have fun (open to public 6 p.m.-midnight). 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.-net; 443-366-5440, djthom421@gmail.com; 410-430-8131, jillelliott29@gmail.com.