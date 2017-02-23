Three Worcester Prep Students Presented With Awards For Winning DAR American History Essay Contest

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented three Worcester Prep students with awards for winning the DAR American History Essay Contest. A panel of judges comprised of DAR members and nonmembers selected the following chapter winners, Quinn McColgan, ninth grade, Claire Williams, eighth grade, and  ranay Sanwal, seventh grade.