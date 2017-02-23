Trinity United Methodist Church’s Appalachian Service Project And Rotary Club Of Salisbury Prepare Playground And Garden Beds

by
Community B

On Saturday, Feb. 18, approximately 20 adults and students from the Trinity United Methodist Church’s Appalachian Service Project joined members of the Rotary Club of Salisbury to prepare the playground and garden beds at HALO Ministries in Salisbury for the 2017 planting season. They raised and drip irrigated beds, constructed of cyprus boards that don’t rot, are used to grow all types of greens, lettuce, peas, beans, tomatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, strawberries and much more that are all used in the HALO kitchen to feed those in need.