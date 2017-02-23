Worcester Boys Slay Dragons For ESIAC Title

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team last week beat Salisbury School, 55-45, to win the ESIAC championship. Pictured above from left are Tate Shockley, John Repass, Assistant Coach Tim McMullin, Brendan Miller, Sam Cantello, Owen Nally, Adam Pizza, Tucker Brown, Coach Keith Geiger, Brenner Maull, Cooper Richins, Colin Miller, Luke Buas and managers Ross Deckman, Julie Talbert and Cameron Langeler. Not pictured is player Patrick Petrera. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team’s big run in the second half of the season culminated with a 55-45 win over Salisbury School in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game last Friday.

The Mallards see-sawed their way through the early part of the season and entered the holiday break with a mediocre 3-3 mark. Worcester split two games in the Governor’s Challenge tournament, then really started hitting their stride in January, closing out the regular season with an 8-1 run.

Last Wednesday, the Worcester boys beat Holly Grove in the ESIAC semifinals to advance to the championship game. On Friday, the Mallards overcame a big run by Salisbury School in the middle of the championship game and pulled away for the 55-45 win over the Dragons to capture the conference championship.

Worcester started fast in the title game, opening a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Salisbury School battled back in the second quarter and took an 18-15 lead into halftime. With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Worcester’s Colin Miller scored and was fouled, then converted a free throw to complete the three-point play, giving the Mallards their first lead of the game.

Miller ended up leading Worcester with 18 points, all in the second half. Salisbury School made a couple of mini-runs in the fourth, but Worcester pulled away for the 55-45 win to capture the ESIAC championship. Worcester outscored Salisbury School, 40-27, in the second half after a low-scoring first half.