Worcester Prep Lower School Fifth Graders Design, Construct And Code Robotic Animals

Worcester Prep Lower school computer teacher Mandy Lynch challenged her fifth graders to design, construct and code robotic animals. Each animal featured movement, sounds and lights.  From a penguin to a panda, these 10-year-olds exceeded expectations and created some elaborate animal projects. Students used servo motors, light emitting diodes and sound. Above, Riya Jani demonstrates her team’s Panda Robot to classmates Lebby Becker, Sam Menendez, Natalie Chadwell and Sienna Tunnell.