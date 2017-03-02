A Week In Business – March 3, 2017

New Board Members

BERLIN – At its annual leadership retreat, Atlantic General Hospital’s Board of Trustees welcomed new members James Ryan Bergey, III, Charlotte Cathell, Greg Shockley and G. Hale Harrison.

James Ryan Bergey, III is a Berlin native, certified public accountant and a member of Bergey and Company, P.A., with offices in Berlin. He has been a practicing accountant since 2006 and holds bachelor’s degrees in both accounting and finance from the University of Maryland. Bergey is a member of the finance committee of Atlantic General Hospital, and is on the board of directors of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Co. and Hudson Heath Services, Inc.

Cathell was first sworn into office as the Register of Wills for Worcester County on Dec. 3, 1998. A lifelong resident of Worcester County, Cathell is married to Judge Dale R. Cathell (retired). She is on the AGH Foundation board of directors and the corporate board. Cathell was a founder and president of Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity), is currently a member and former vice-president of the Worcester County Commission for Women and is on the board of directors of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Co.

Shockley, owner of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in Ocean City, was the 2012 recipient of the Paul Hazard Award, named after one of the original Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) members. Shockley is a founding member of the Boardwalk Development Association, helping to implement $5 million in boardwalk improvements, and serves on the Maryland tourism development board.

Harrison, an Ocean City native, is vice president of operations and real estate for Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City. Harrison serves as a director and is past president of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA), and is on the board of directors of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Co. He has also served as a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board, the Town of Ocean City’s Tourism Advisory Board, the Town of Ocean City’s Tourism Commission, and the Ocean City Development Corporation Board of Directors.

“We truly value the leadership and guidance of each Board of Trustees member. As a not-for-profit hospital, we rely heavily on the expertise and service of our board members and community. We are thrilled to have them as integral members of our Board of Trustees and Corporation,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital.

Designation Obtained

SALISBURY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore Inc. (BBBSES) has announced its designation as an independent affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the hiring of Jessica Mimms as its executive director.

Since 1982, various sister agencies in the Big Brother Big Sister family have overseen services on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. BBBSES was officially approved as an independent affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in October 2016 and has been incorporated and recognized by the IRS as a 501c3 charitable organization.

A local Board of Directors will oversee the finances and the work of the agency. Directors are Gail Foltz (board chair), Robby Sheehan (vice chair), Karen Bell (treasurer), John Allen, Jr., Allyson Bernard-Church, Clifton Harcum, Shawn Harrison, Dr. Dan Ervin, Joshua Nordstrom, Mike Pretl, Andrew Steck and James Sweet.

“It is an honor to continue the great work of Big Brothers Big Sisters on the Eastern Shore. Over the past thirteen years I have seen firsthand the positive impact our programs have had on the lives of local children,” said Mimms, who has worked in the Big Brothers Big Sisters world since 2003 and brings a great deal of hands-on program experience to the agency

Nurse Awarded

SALIBSURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center recently honored Certified Nursing Assistant Brenda Moore with the Sunshine Award.

The Sunshine Award was designed to recognize outstanding certified nursing assistants, patient care technicians and assistants for exceptional care.

A patient’s husband nominated Moore, saying, “We were cared for by many staff members; however, there was that one person who stood out above all, Brenda Moore, CNA. She took the extra steps to care for my wife and myself during her stay. She demonstrates genuine concern for others, and is consistently ‘present.’ Brenda demonstrates empathy with the joys and pains of others; she was there to assist me during my wife’s critical events. On Brenda’s own time, she visited my wife in ICU, and again when she was brought back to the fifth floor. We as a family appreciate the compassion and dedication she showed.”