Area Seamstresses Make Dresses, Boys’ Shorts, Feminine Bath Kits, Sleep Mats And Market Bags For Impoverished Children And Women In Third World Countries

Seamstresses from Berlin, Snow Hill, Girdletree, Princess Anne and other Eastern Shore locations have been busy making pillowcase dresses from new or nearly new pillowcases and bandannas. Dresses as well as boys’ shorts, feminine bath kits, sleep mats and market bags are made by volunteers and shared with impoverished children and women in third world countries. The group also made over 300 book bags for students in The Gambia, Africa. Above youth volunteers Kim Kaufman, Gabrielle Schwendeman and Kendahl Parsons are shown with their bandanna dresses. Youth can earn student service credit or Girl Scout badges, if applicable. Call Barbara at 410-641-0415 if you are interested in helping or with donations to help with shipping costs.