Assateague Campsite Relocation Study Underway

An image from the National Park Service at Assateague Island shows proposed plans for the oceanside campsites. Submitted Image

ASSATEAGUE — The National Park Service is preparing an Environmental Assessment (EA) in support of a new flexible design strategy for relocating campsites at the Oceanside Campground on Assateague that are lost or repeatedly damaged by coastal storm events.

Several new locations within the developed area on Assateague Island are under consideration in the EA. The purpose of the proposed project is to develop an on-island relocation strategy for campsites that are becoming increasingly unusable due to sand deposition and encroachment from the adjacent dune system. The NPS believes the proposed project is needed in order to continue to provide high quality and sustainable camping opportunities for park visitors to Assateague Island.

The National Park Service will be gathering input from other agencies and the public to consider the potential effects of the proposed project. A public open house will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the Assateague Island National Seashore Environmental Education Center from 4-7 p.m. to gather public comments and answer stakeholder questions. Additionally, online comments can be made at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/OceansideCamping before March 31.