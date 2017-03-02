Berlin Town Hall Banner Replacement OK’d

Proposed signs for Berlin’s Town Hall building cleared the Berlin Historic District Commission this week. Submitted Rendering

BERLIN – Local officials approved plans for a permanent sign to replace the longstanding banner at Berlin Town Hall.

The Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) approved plans for a new sign to replace the “America’s Coolest Small Town” banner that has adorned town hall for the past few years.

“Thank you to the town for investing in this,” said Carol Rose, HDC chair. “I think it’s going to be really pretty.”

The plans approved by the commission call for a permanent sign, similar to the welcome signs at each end of town, to replace the banner on town hall. A large “Welcome to Berlin” sign will be installed above the building’s second floor windows while a smaller sign featuring the town seal and “America’s Coolest Small Town” will be placed below the windows, just above the front awning.

“I think it looks great,” HDC member Mary Moore said.

Laura Allen, Berlin’s town administrator, said the signage would cost $3,369.50.

“The banner’s always been seen as a temporary indicator of our coolness,” Allen said. “We just felt like now was the time to make it permanent.”

The commission approved a number of other minor property improvements at this week’s meeting. Taylor Bank was given approval to replace nine windows. The windows, some of which are on the first floor and some of which are on the second floor of the Commerce Street side of the bank, will be replaced with Marvin Integrity fiberglass windows.

Island Creamery, to be located at 120 N. Main St., was given approval for plans to replace the stamped concrete patio area alongside the building. Alex Luciano of Seaside Concrete told the commission Island Creamery wanted to replace the old concrete with patterned concrete. He said the style would be European field stone or Belgian block or possibly a combination of the two.

“Anything’s going to look better,” Moore said. “It’s such an eyesore.”

HOUSE by Salvaged, to be located at 111 Artisans Way, was given approval for a new sign. Proprietor Corey Canon, who’s partnered with his wife and Lewes store Salvaged to open the shop, said he would be selling home goods and furniture at the store.

“We’re going to be upcycling high quality antique furniture,” he said.

Rose complimented the shop’s location — the former home of Sea La Vie — and said she was thrilled that Berlin continued to feature a variety of businesses.

Moore agreed.

“You can find a little bit of this and that in every shop,” she said.

Moore said it was also encouraging that vacancies in the downtown area filled so quickly.

“We’ve got a waiting list of people trying to get in here,” Allen said.